Dow Movers: UNH, BA
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%.
Year to date, Boeing has lost about 51.5% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.1%.
UnitedHealth Group Inc is showing a gain of 0.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.
Om, trading down 1.0%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 0.8% on the day.