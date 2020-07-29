Global  
 

Dow Movers: UNH, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%.

Year to date, Boeing has lost about 51.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.1%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is showing a gain of 0.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading down 1.0%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 0.8% on the day.




