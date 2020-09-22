Global  
 

Skip Bayless on the Raiders upset win over Drew Brees' Saints in Week 2 | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:43s - Published
The Raiders opened their new Las Vegas Stadium in a way that would’ve made Al Davis proud.

The silver-and-black beat the New Orleans Saints 34-24 on Monday Night Football last night and seemed in control for most of the game behind Derek Carr’s 282 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.

While Drew Brees did throw for 312 yards, most of it was underneath as the Saints offense clearly missed stud wideout Michael Thomas, who did not play due to an ankle injury.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Las Vegas Raiders performance.


