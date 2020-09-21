Saints Report: New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Global  
 

Going on the road and winning the first ever game played at a team’s new stadium is much easier said than done, but that being said the New Orleans Saints can’t really use an empty Allegiant Stadium as an excuse for losing to the Las Vegas Raiders.

- second quarter now... saints in- the red zone again... and this- time, it's drew brees... hookin- up with tight end jared cook...- gotta throw it to somebody else- with michael thomas - out due to a high ankle - sprain... that makes it 17-7...- in favor of - who dat nation.

- but things really starting to g- wrong, right before the half...- as brees throws it right to - nicholas morrow... who- takes it inside the saints 40-- yard line... that leads to a- raiders field goal... tying the- game at 17-all, at the half.- at one point... vegas would - score 24 un-answered- points... and this was the- dagger... southern miss alum- jalen - richard, on the toss... and we- remember this, from the former- golden eagle... 20-yard - touchdown, for richard... makes- it 31-17 raiders.

- and just too little, too late - for the saints... who lost the- time of possession battle, by - more than 12 minutes... - and allowed the raiders to gain- five first downs, via the - penalty.- 34-24 final.- - "when you can win the time of possession- and keep brees and sean payton- over there together on the- sideline, you have a- chance.

But we knew it was goin- to be a 15-round fight.

We knew- the saints were - going to give us everything tha- we had, and certainly the third- down- conversions was big."

"we're going to look at third downs.

We're- going to look at time of- possession, the turnover right- before the half.

We're going- to look at a number of things,- but we've got to do a better jo- coaching.

I don't think - it's going to be a real pleasan- film to watch, for some of our- star players as well."

"are we totally in sync right now?

No, we're- not.

We're not even close to- what we are capable of.

Not eve- close.

We did some- good things, just wasn't enough- for the few opportunities we- had.

We needed to - take better advantage of that."

Next up for the saints on a - - - - short week... is another- primetime game, back at the - superdome... where they'll- host the green bay packers... o- sunday night




