Pakistan flies drones across LoC at night to drop AK-47s for terrorists | Oneindia News

The Jammu and Kashmir police has said that Pakistan is using drones to dump weapons like AK-47s across the Line of Control at night, revealing that Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, three AK magazines and 90 rounds were found at a village in Akhnoor.

The opposition boycotted parliament, walking out of the Lok Sabha in protest over the farm bills till three key demands.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today announced a one-day fast to express solidarity with eight Rajya Sabha members suspended over chaos during a vote on controversial farm bills.

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody has been extended till October 6th by special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court.

Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing the US biotech firm’s COVID-19 vaccine and other news.