Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Tuesday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Axos Financial, down about 4.7% and shares of Banco Santander off about 4.6% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Axos Financial, down about 4.7% and shares of Banco Santander off about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Community Health Systems, trading lower by about 4.9% and Genesis Healthcare, trading lower by about 4.1%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Metals Fabrication & Products, Television & Radio Stocks [Video]

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Metals Fabrication & Products, Television & Radio Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, metals fabrication & products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Trex Company, off about 49.6% and shares of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks [Video]

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Adapthealth, up about 11.2% and shares of Genesis..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Banking & Savings [Video]

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Banking & Savings

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kosmos Energy, down about 10.3% and..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published