Tuesday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

Helping drag down the group were shares of Axos Financial, down about 4.7% and shares of Banco Santander off about 4.6% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Community Health Systems, trading lower by about 4.9% and Genesis Healthcare, trading lower by about 4.1%.