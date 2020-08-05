Skip Bayless: Cowboys will put up big numbers against Russell Wilson's Seahawks in WK 3 | UNDISPUTED

This Sunday, Russell Wilson & the Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to host Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys in America’s Game of the Week on FOX.

Both teams are coming off dramatic wins, but according to FOX Bet, Seattle is a 5-and-a-half point favorite heading into the matchup.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have to say about the upcoming game.