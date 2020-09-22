MVCC gets federal grant

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Mohawk Valley Community college has received and $80,000 grant from OSHA for workplace safety training programs.

Mvcc.

Congressman anthony brindisi says the funds will help keep workers and workplaces safe from hazards.

The funding comes from the u.s. department of labor's occupational safety and health administration.

The osha grant, will provide education and training programs to help workers and employers recognize serious workplace hazards, including the coronavirus, implement injury prevention measures and understand their rights and responsibilities.

