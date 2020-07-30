|
UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China
UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China
It came as Donald Trump used the virtual UN meeting to attack China over the emergence of coronavirus.
China hit back at what it called "a political virus" and said Trump's accusations were "baseless".
Trump calls on U.N. to hold 'China accountable' for virus
U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday it "must hold China accountable for their actions" related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump blasts China in speech before UNGA
President Donald Trump says the United Nations must hold China "accountable" for failing to contain the coronavirus, which has killed about 200,000 Americans and..
Secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned the UN’s first virtual meeting of global leaders that...
Joel Rubin warns of developing US-China Cold War
Former State Department official Joel Rubin joins Larry King on PoliticKING to explain why he thinks the Trump administration is moving toward a new Cold War with China.
Chinese ambassador accuses UK of 'poisoning' relations
Liu Xiaoming, China's Ambassador to the UK, has accused the UK of 'seriously poisoning' relations between the countries over issues with Hong Kong and Huawei. Mr Xiaoming also suggested that..
