Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:14s - Published
UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China

UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China

It came as Donald Trump used the virtual UN meeting to attack China over the emergence of coronavirus.

China hit back at what it called "a political virus" and said Trump's accusations were "baseless".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Trump calls on U.N. to hold 'China accountable' for virus [Video]

Trump calls on U.N. to hold 'China accountable' for virus

U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday it "must hold China accountable for their actions" related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published

Trump blasts China in speech before UNGA

 President Donald Trump says the United Nations must hold China "accountable" for failing to contain the coronavirus, which has killed about 200,000 Americans and..
USATODAY.com

Trump calls on UN to hold China accountable for 'unleashing' the coronavirus pandemic

 The president used his United Nations speech to attack China for spreading the coronavirus and claimed the U.S. was leading on environmental causes.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Planned Parenthood on the future of abortion rights after Ginsburg's death

 President Trump is expected to name a nominee to the Supreme Court who will solidify a 6-3 conservative majority. Supporters of abortion rights fear that could..
CBS News

Despite Claims, Trump Rarely Uses Wartime Law in Battle Against Covid

 The president often criticized the Defense Production Act as anti-business. Now he’s campaigning on having frequently used the law to ramp up production of..
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

UN chief warns first virtual leaders’ summit of ‘epochal’ health crisis

Secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned the UN’s first virtual meeting of global leaders that...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China - https://t.co/mOoiZUO2KL 11 minutes ago

blues_pablo

Caliban _ Caliban's News Feed _ UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China https://t.co/kbyjPMisQv 19 minutes ago

zyiteblog

Zyite.com RT @ZyiteGadgets: UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China https://t.co/k0ymnNhACf https://t.co/uaDmwvFjmR 35 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China https://t.co/qUewesO1vc https://t.co/FvoEE28rpc 35 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite.news UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China https://t.co/k0ymnNhACf https://t.co/uaDmwvFjmR 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Joel Rubin warns of developing US-China Cold War [Video]

Joel Rubin warns of developing US-China Cold War

Former State Department official Joel Rubin joins Larry King on PoliticKING to explain why he thinks the Trump administration is moving toward a new Cold War with China.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:11Published
Chinese ambassador accuses UK of 'poisoning' relations [Video]

Chinese ambassador accuses UK of 'poisoning' relations

Liu Xiaoming, China's Ambassador to the UK, has accused the UK of 'seriously poisoning' relations between the countries over issues with Hong Kong and Huawei. Mr Xiaoming also suggested that..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:18Published