Tropical depression Beta continues to flood roads in Houstoon

Storm Beta is now downgraded to a tropical depression, moving slowly inland from the Gulf Coast, producing heavy rain over parts of Houston as seen in this clip from September 22.

Coastal flooding from storm surge will continue on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for the area.




