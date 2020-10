US surpasses 200K COVID-19 deaths Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 weeks ago US surpasses 200K COVID-19 deaths The US has surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, the largest death count of a single nation in the World. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MILESTONE -- 200 THOUSANDAMERICANS HAVE NOW DIED OFCOVID-19.THAT'S THE HIGHEST DEATH TOLLOF ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD.FOR SOME PERSPECTIVE- -THENUMBER OF PEOPLE KILLED BYCOVID ROUGHLY EQUALS THEPOPULATION OF SALT LAKE CITY.THE GRIM NEW NUMBER ISSOMETHING -DOCTOR ANTHONY FACUISAYS - SHOULD BE A WAKE UP CALLFOR EVERYONE."THE IDEA OF 200,000 DEATHS ISREALLY VERY SOBERING.AND IN SOME RESPECTS, STUNNING.WE DO HAVE WITHIN OURCAPABILITY, EVEN BEFORE WE GETA VACCINE, WHICH WE WILL GETREASONABLY SOON, WE HAVE THECAPABILITY BY DOING THINGS THATWE'VE BEEN SPEAKING ABOUT FORSO LONG."DOCTOR FAUCI IS URGING EVERYONETO AVOID CROWDS, WEAR MASKS,WASH YOURHANDS AND SOCIAL DISTANCE INORDER TO BRING THE NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS ANDDEATHS DOWN.MORE NEVADA BUSINESSES AREFACING FINES FROM OSHA -- FOR