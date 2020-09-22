Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jackie Stallone Has Died

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Jackie Stallone Has Died
R.I.P.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sylvester Stallone's Mother, Jackie Stallone, Dead at 98

Jackie Stallone, the famed celeb astrologer and Sly's mother, has died ... TMZ has learned. Jackie...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.comContactMusic


Jackie Stallone, the ‘eccentric’ Big Brother star and ‘remarkable’ camp icon, has died aged 98

Jackie Stallone, who became a camp icon with her infamous turn on Celebrity Big Brother, has died...
PinkNews - Published

Jackie Stallone, mother to actor Sylvester, dies at 98

"She was a very eccentric and flamboyant person," writes her son Frank in tribute to the 98-year-old.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

rikogalsk

Rick Watching the Big Brother thing. Wondered how old Jackie Stallone was when CBB 2005 was recorded....She died yesterd… https://t.co/5Nk22TiZLz 16 minutes ago

RealJoAnnBush

JoAnn Bush RT @NBCLA: Jackie Stallone, the mother of actor Sylvester Stallone, has died. The celebrity astrologer and mother of four died in her sleep… 18 minutes ago

PinkSheepNews

Jhawn Paul Jackie Stallone, the mother of Sylvester and one of Celebrity Big Brother's most memorable contestants, has passed… https://t.co/aHHMSsxtCi 22 minutes ago

dallas90210

Dallas Harrison :-( Sylvester Stallone's Mom Jackie Stallone Has Died at 98 https://t.co/hjqoClD7wJ via @JustJared 26 minutes ago

civex

Phil Stripling 'Jackie Stallone, the colorful mother of actor Sylvester Stallone, celebrity astrologer and women's professional wr… https://t.co/G57cDFDBAY 28 minutes ago

tsbcomng

Onome Igugu Sylvester Stallone’s heartbreaking tribute to mum Jackie after star died at 98 - https://t.co/gLOEDVnmK2 https://t.co/2m8e9Ba65Z 53 minutes ago

RTrippDA1921

Diego Pou RT @THR: Jackie Stallone, celebrity astrologer, women's wrestling promoter and mother of actors Sylvester and Toni D'Alto and singer Frank,… 1 hour ago

alexjkrause

Dr. Alex Krause @triadne @buffypinkpars @E4Tweets Missed the news that Jackie Stallone has died, so it's understandable that they'r… https://t.co/ySqBuyJkp8 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jackie Stallone passes away aged 98 [Video]

Jackie Stallone passes away aged 98

The larger than life celebrity astrologer and women’s wrestling promoter was a proud mother to actors Sylvester Stallone, Toni D’Alto and singer Frank.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Jackie Stallone has died aged 98 [Video]

Jackie Stallone has died aged 98

Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie has sadly died aged 98, his brother Frank has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:35Published