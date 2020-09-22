|
|
|
Jackie Stallone Has Died
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:36s - Published
R.I.P.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Jackie Stallone, the famed celeb astrologer and Sly's mother, has died ... TMZ has learned. Jackie...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •Newsmax •USATODAY.com •ContactMusic
|
Jackie Stallone, who became a camp icon with her infamous turn on Celebrity Big Brother, has died...
PinkNews - Published
|
"She was a very eccentric and flamboyant person," writes her son Frank in tribute to the 98-year-old.
BBC News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Jackie Stallone passes away aged 98
The larger than life celebrity astrologer and women’s wrestling promoter was a proud mother to actors Sylvester Stallone, Toni D’Alto and singer Frank.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
|
Jackie Stallone has died aged 98
Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie has sadly died aged 98, his brother Frank has confirmed.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:35Published
|