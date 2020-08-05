Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal

Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata rejoins Serie A giants Juventus from Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy.


