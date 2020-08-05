Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal
Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal
Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata rejoins
Serie A giants Juventus from Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Roma sign former Chelsea winger Pedro Pedro joins on a free tranfer, signing a three-year contract with the Serie A side Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970 Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit Serie A club Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:37 Published on January 1, 1970 Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez to complete permanent move to Inter Milan Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will complete a permanentmove to Inter Milan on Thursday. Sanchez joined Inter on loan from United inAugust last year and the Serie A club have been keen to secure the 31-year-oldon a permanent basis. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Alvaro Morata will be, in the next few hours, a new Juventus player. The forward wasn't at Atletico...
WorldNews - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this