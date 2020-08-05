Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal

Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez to complete permanent move to Inter Milan



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will complete a permanentmove to Inter Milan on Thursday. Sanchez joined Inter on loan from United inAugust last year and the Serie A club have been keen to secure the 31-year-oldon a permanent basis.

