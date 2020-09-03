Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate District 15 votes flow in, final unofficial results in for House District 37

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Senate District 15 votes flow in, final unofficial results in for House District 37
Lynn Wright leads with 49% of the votes in the House District 37 race.

More votes for the senate district 15 and house district 37 races.

Wtvas nicole dantzler is live with the final unofficial results for the house seat.

Im outside the montgomery county courthouse..

Where poll workers just finished counting all of the votes.

We have the final unofficial results for the senate race.

Right now with 75% precincts reporting...bart williams leads with 34% and 2,285 votes.bricklee miller has 28% with 1,881votes.joyce meek yates has 27% with 1,587 votes.levon murphy jr has 11% with 733 votes.the candidate will replace senator gary jackson.the district covers parts of montgomery, webster, choctaw and oktibbeha county.

In the house race...lynn wright led with the most votes.100% precincts reporting he has 49% percent of the vote with 1,407.david michael chism has 32% with 914 votes and vicky rose has 19% with 529.affidavits still have to be counted.the candidate who wins the house seat will replace representative gary chism.

The district covers parts of clay, lowndes and oktibbeha counties.

If a runoff is required it will be october 13th.

Live in winona nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

Live in winona nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

Be october 13th.

Live in winona nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

In pontotoc, the county election




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal [Video]

Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal

Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:23Published
Final Votes In Jake Auchincloss, Jesse Mermell Race To Be Counted Thursday [Video]

Final Votes In Jake Auchincloss, Jesse Mermell Race To Be Counted Thursday

WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:38Published