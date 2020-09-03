Senate District 15 votes flow in, final unofficial results in for House District 37

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 8 minutes ago

Lynn Wright leads with 49% of the votes in the House District 37 race.

More votes for the senate district 15 and house district 37 races.

Wtvas nicole dantzler is live with the final unofficial results for the house seat.

Im outside the montgomery county courthouse..

Where poll workers just finished counting all of the votes.

We have the final unofficial results for the senate race.

Right now with 75% precincts reporting...bart williams leads with 34% and 2,285 votes.bricklee miller has 28% with 1,881votes.joyce meek yates has 27% with 1,587 votes.levon murphy jr has 11% with 733 votes.the candidate will replace senator gary jackson.the district covers parts of montgomery, webster, choctaw and oktibbeha county.

In the house race...lynn wright led with the most votes.100% precincts reporting he has 49% percent of the vote with 1,407.david michael chism has 32% with 914 votes and vicky rose has 19% with 529.affidavits still have to be counted.the candidate who wins the house seat will replace representative gary chism.

The district covers parts of clay, lowndes and oktibbeha counties.

If a runoff is required it will be october 13th.

Live in winona nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

