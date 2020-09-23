Batting practice coming to MGM Park in October

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 days ago

Minor League Baseball took one of the hardest hits from the coronavirus pandemic, having to cancel its 2020 season entirely as a result.

- perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime- experience, here on the gulf- coast... the shuckers are now - offering live batting - practice, at m-g-m park.- starting at 40 dollars per- person... groups of at least- four- can step up to the plate... for- an exclusive one-hour - session.- as authentic as it gets...- batters will have access to the- shuckers- home dugout... the ability to - choose their own walk-up- songs... and a bird's eye view- of their very own name... - displayed - on the video board, out in righ- field.- additional purchases include a- commemorative - highlight reel... and the "extr innings" package... for extended b-p.

- here's shuckers g-m hunter- reed... - - "well, you know, we were just brainstorming in the office wha- would people like to do.

And we- heard from a few- people that it might be a - something fun to get out here - and take a few swings on the- field - and we thought, you know what - let's do it.

Let's try it.

It's- - - - going to be a professional grad- pitching machine going out- there.

We have our bats that th- players - use, the helmets.

It's going to- be a lot of the same stuff thos- guys use.

So, it's going to - be fun.

We're going to put you- to the test and see if you can- - - - live up to the standards."

Time slots will be available- starting on october 5th...- with bookings available seven - days a week.- in order to reserve a time- slot... it must be booked at- least - one week in