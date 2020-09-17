Global  
 

Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India?

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:36s - Published
Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India?

Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India?

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; government’s 5-pt plan to check oxygen shortage; HC stays order on 80% Covid quota in hospitals; Air India discusses flights overs scenic spots after Qantas flies over barrier reef.

Watch the full video for more details.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Looking forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral ties: PM Modi to Mahinda Rajapaksa

 Ahead of his virtual talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looked forward to jointly reviewing..
IndiaTimes

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi 1st Union minister to die of Covid-19

 Union minister of state for railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi, 65, passed away on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for Covid-19. Angadi is the..
IndiaTimes

Biden remains focused on COVID, economy amid SCOTUS battle

 Meanwhile, President Trump will be announcing his conservative female Supreme Court nominee Saturday afternoon.
CBS News
Tommy DeVito Of The Four Seasons Dies From Covid-19 Complications [Video]

Tommy DeVito Of The Four Seasons Dies From Covid-19 Complications

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons has died at the age of 92. DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, from COVID-19 complications. The news of the singers passing was announced via Facebook by his log-time friend Alfredo Nittoli. DeVito, along with Joe Long, Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi started the foursome in in 1960. The foursome became known for their harmonies and falsetto. During their time together the band had four No.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Spanish flu survivor still plays tennis at 102

 Spanish flu survivor Evelyn Schroedl is living through another pandemic. But, at age 102, she’s COVID-free and still playing tennis. Chip Reid has her story.
CBS News

Sunetra Choudhury TV journalist

'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record [Video]

'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance. In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA. It was created by my father , who was one of the main players. We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab. But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:57Published
Sukhbir Badal: Voice vote shows govt unwilling to listen, inside or outside parliament [Video]

Sukhbir Badal: Voice vote shows govt unwilling to listen, inside or outside parliament

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. On Sept 20, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged the President not to sign the farm Bills and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration. Ahead of his meeting with the President, Badal spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury on the latest episode of On The Record. “On behalf of the farmers, we are requesting the President to reconsider the bill and send it back to the Parliament and let it be properly debated there,” said Badal. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:46Published

Air India Flag-carrier airline of India

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight carrying 91 stranded Indians from Dubai lands in Indore [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight carrying 91 stranded Indians from Dubai lands in Indore

After two months, Air India flight carrying 91 Indian nationals from Dubai landed in Indore under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flight landed on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on September 21. Of 91 passengers, 84 carried their corona negative report. The remaining 7 were tested for the virus at the airport. All passengers have been sent for 7-day quarantine.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published
Govt put Air India, Railways, LIC on sale since RBI gone bankrupt: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Govt put Air India, Railways, LIC on sale since RBI gone bankrupt: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena firebrand leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the central government in Rajya Sabha over country's economic condition, saying that the centre has put out a sale of Air India, Indian Railways, Life Insurance of Corporation since the Reserve Bank of India has gone bankrupt. "Country's economic condition is very serious. The situation is such now that GDP and RBI have gone bankrupt. So the government has put Air India, Railways, LIC and many other assets on sale in market. And Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust has been added in this list," Raut said in Parliament on September 17.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Qantas Flag-carrier airline of Australia

Qantas ends Rugby Australia sponsorship after 30 years

 Rugby Australia's finances suffer another blow as Qantas ends a 30-year partnership with the organisation.
BBC News

Flight to nowhere? Qantas, EVA and ANA offer sightseeing trips to pandemic-weary passengers

 These flights to nowhere are high priced and arrive back at the same airport -- and they have arouses concern from environmentalists
USATODAY.com
Asia travellers snap up 'flights to nowhere' [Video]

Asia travellers snap up 'flights to nowhere'

Qantas Airways said a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia's Outback and Great Barrier Reef had sold out in 10 minutes, as it joined a growing trend in Asia offering sightseeing "flights to nowhere" that take off and land at the same airport. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Monsoon session ends amid suspensions & boycotts; upset Oppn meets President [Video]

Monsoon session ends amid suspensions & boycotts; upset Oppn meets President

The monsoon session of the Parliament, held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, is ending earlier than planned amid a surge in infections. But rather than the unprecedented precautions and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:24Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK coronavirus cases at 409,729 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK coronavirus cases at 409,729

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is at 409,729, new figuresshow.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Covid-19: India's Coronavirus cases soar past 56 lakh mark with over 90 thousand dead [Video]

Covid-19: India's Coronavirus cases soar past 56 lakh mark with over 90 thousand dead

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the tally has soared past 56 lakh mark with 83,347 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. The total death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published