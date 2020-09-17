Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India?

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.
Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; government’s 5-pt plan to check oxygen shortage; HC stays order on 80% Covid quota in hospitals; Air India discusses flights overs scenic spots after Qantas flies over barrier reef.
Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons has died at the age of 92. DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, from COVID-19 complications. The news of the singers passing was announced via Facebook by his log-time friend Alfredo Nittoli. DeVito, along with Joe Long, Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi started the foursome in in 1960. The foursome became known for their harmonies and falsetto. During their time together the band had four No.
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance. In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA. It was created by my father , who was one of the main players. We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab. But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. On Sept 20, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged the President not to sign the farm Bills and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration. Ahead of his meeting with the President, Badal spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury on the latest episode of On The Record. “On behalf of the farmers, we are requesting the President to reconsider the bill and send it back to the Parliament and let it be properly debated there,” said Badal. Watch the full video for more.
After two months, Air India flight carrying 91 Indian nationals from Dubai landed in Indore under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flight landed on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on September 21. Of 91 passengers, 84 carried their corona negative report. The remaining 7 were tested for the virus at the airport. All passengers have been sent for 7-day quarantine.
Shiv Sena firebrand leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the central government in Rajya Sabha over country's economic condition, saying that the centre has put out a sale of Air India, Indian Railways, Life Insurance of Corporation since the Reserve Bank of India has gone bankrupt. "Country's economic condition is very serious. The situation is such now that GDP and RBI have gone bankrupt. So the government has put Air India, Railways, LIC and many other assets on sale in market. And Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust has been added in this list," Raut said in Parliament on September 17.
Qantas Airways said a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia's Outback and Great Barrier Reef had sold out in 10 minutes, as it joined a growing trend in Asia offering sightseeing "flights to nowhere" that take off and land at the same airport. Francis Maguire reports.
