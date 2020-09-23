THE COMPLEX LOCKDOWN Movie - Michelle Mylett, Kate Dickie, Al Weaver

THE COMPLEX LOCKDOWN Movie Trailer HD - Based on the full-motion video game - Plot synopsis: After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists debate whether to save a suspected terrorist’s life.

However, assassins have infiltrated the building and soon our scientists find themselves with time, and options, running out.

Directed by | Paul Raschid Written by | Lynn Renee Maxcy (The Handmaid’s Tale) Starring | Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny, Bad Blood), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, The Witch) and Al Weaver (Colette, Peterloo) Available on Digital/HD October 13, 2020 ABOUT THE COMPLEX THE COMPLEX is an interactive sci-fi thriller full-motion video game (FMV) that was released worldwide through PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on March 31, 2020.

It offers multi-optional storytelling with eight different outcomes, real-time Relationship Status Tracking that influences the story as you play, and real-time Personality Trait Tracking that evolves based on your choices.

THE COMPLEX: LOCKDOWN combines the most gripping scenarios from the game into one mind-bending narrative film.