A monsoon brought continuous rains and triggered heavy water logging in parts of Mumbai, India on Tuesday (September 22).Due to the weather, Central Railways services were suspended.



Related videos from verified sources Mumbai monsoon triggers heavy floods in India



A monsoon brought continuous rains and triggered heavy waterlogging in parts of Mumbai, India on Tuesday, September 22. Due to the weather, Central Railways services were suspended. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 1 hour ago Flash flood risk in Gujarat, NDRF rescues stranded people from affected areas



Parts of Gujarat have been reeling under heavy floods. An NDRF team rescued stranded people from flood-hit areas in Morbi. At least 30 people were evacuated from Morbi's Chikhli village. The rescued.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06 Published on August 25, 2020 Mumbai flooding: monsoon rains inundate streets, homes and hospitals



Scores of videos shared on social media show streets and homes in Mumbai deluged by heavy monsoon rains, driven by high winds. The flooding has added to the woes of residents already bearing the brunt.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 01:47 Published on August 17, 2020