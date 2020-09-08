Locals flock to artificial white sand beach in the Philippines

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Large crowds gathered to visit an artificial white sand beach which opened in the Philippines.

Excited locals waited in long lines without any social distancing to see the controversial beach in Manila Bay on September 20.

The portion of the bay, with a reported price tag of 398million pesos (8.2M USD) was cleaned and covered with crushed white rocks mined from another province.

Officials carried out the facelift in an effort ''beautify'' the heavily-polluted waterfront Onlooker Karen Laurencio saw the long queues of people stretching over a footbridge over the main road on her way home after buying food at a market.

She said: "I know white sand is rare in the city, but it caused some quarantine violations.

I am surprised by the number of people." Another resident Luis Cerilo Jr, said he saw that the beach looks better now with the sand when he went to have a closer look after passing by the crowds on his way home.

He said: "For several years the place was full of garbage and smelly but now it is very beautiful." The Manila Bay “white sand beach” was temporarily opened to the public during weekends this month, following its makeover involving “white sand” from crushed rocks of dolomite.

The rocks which angered environmental experts for its potential harmful impacts.




