Woman poses in bikini on artificial white sand beach in the Philippines

A woman took off her dress and posed for pictures wearing a swimsuit on the new artificial white sand beach in the Philippines.

Renalyn Cantal Macato, 46, visited the controversial beach in Manila City where she revealed her red swimsuit underneath to take selfies on September 20.

The mother-of-three was with her supportive friend who took photos and instructed her where to stand for the camera.

She said: "I just wanted to have a special photo taken at the bay because I heard it’s already clean.

I thought it would be appropriate to go there wearing a swimsuit because it's a beach." However, she could only take pictures while standing on the sand and not in the water because people are not allowed to go beyond the barricade tapes installed along the beach.

The Manila Bay “white sand beach” was temporarily opened to the public during weekends this month, following its makeover involving “white sand” from crushed rocks of dolomite.

The portion of the bay, with a reported price tag of 398million pesos (8.2M USD) was cleaned and covered with crushed white rocks mined from another province.

Officials carried out the face lift in an effort ''beautify'' the heavily-polluted waterfront.