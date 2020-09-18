Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman poses in bikini on artificial white sand beach in the Philippines

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Woman poses in bikini on artificial white sand beach in the Philippines

Woman poses in bikini on artificial white sand beach in the Philippines

A woman took off her dress and posed for pictures wearing a swimsuit on the new artificial white sand beach in the Philippines.

Renalyn Cantal Macato, 46, visited the controversial beach in Manila City where she revealed her red swimsuit underneath to take selfies on September 20.

The mother-of-three was with her supportive friend who took photos and instructed her where to stand for the camera.

She said: "I just wanted to have a special photo taken at the bay because I heard it’s already clean.

I thought it would be appropriate to go there wearing a swimsuit because it's a beach." However, she could only take pictures while standing on the sand and not in the water because people are not allowed to go beyond the barricade tapes installed along the beach.

The Manila Bay “white sand beach” was temporarily opened to the public during weekends this month, following its makeover involving “white sand” from crushed rocks of dolomite.

The portion of the bay, with a reported price tag of 398million pesos (8.2M USD) was cleaned and covered with crushed white rocks mined from another province.

Officials carried out the face lift in an effort ''beautify'' the heavily-polluted waterfront.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Locals flock to artificial white sand beach in the Philippines [Video]

Locals flock to artificial white sand beach in the Philippines

Locals flock to artificial white sand beach in the Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
New synthetic 'white sand beach’ draws crowds in Philippines [Video]

New synthetic 'white sand beach’ draws crowds in Philippines

Crowds arrived at Manila Bay in the Philippines today (September 20th) to set foot on the synthetic white sand of a new man-made beach. The project, part of the rehabilitation of the bay famed for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:18Published
Hundreds of fish found dead in Manila thought to be victims of low oxygen levels [Video]

Hundreds of fish found dead in Manila thought to be victims of low oxygen levels

Hundreds of fish have been found dead in Manila Bay, the Philippines and experts believe a reduction in oxygen levels to be the cause. Footage filmed on September 18 shows several fish carcasses..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:31Published