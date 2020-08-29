U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Tuesday to keep the federal government operating through Dec.

11, after striking a deal with Republicans on aid for farmers and nutritional assistance to children.

Ryan Brooks reports.


House to vote on bill to fund government through December

 Republicans have slammed the bill for not including funds to assist farmers.
Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal. Adam Reed reports.

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough [Video]

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough

[NFA] President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the sum was not enough to meet the needs of the American people. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA [Video]

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports

Breonna Taylor: Kentucky city braces for prosecutor decision

 Mayor Fischer's emergency declaration on Tuesday noted that protests have been held for over 100 consecutive days in Louisville. The city leader, a Democrat, is..
India, US share strong interest in rules-based Indo-Pacific region: Biden

 Asserting that India and the US share a strong interest in a rules-based Indo-Pacific region where no country including China threatens, Democratic vice..
If Democrats win in November, nothing less than absolute ruthlessness will do

 This is the best essay I've read about the the SC takeover by conservatives and what to do about it. The author pulls no punches. It's a short, but powerful..
Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S.VETS Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to formally endorse Joe Biden for president, he announced during a fundraiser Tuesday. McCain's support could make waves in the battleground state of Arizona ahead of the heated 2020 election.

US senators to consider Trump’s supreme court nominee

 US president Donald Trump’s ambition to appoint a third supreme court justice looked virtually assured on Tuesday, after several Republican senators said they..
WorldNews

House approves spending bill in effort to avoid government shutdown during pandemic

The House easily passed a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday evening in a bipartisan...
Lok Sabha passes three crucial Bills on labour laws, with Opposition absent

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three crucial labour law bills with voice vote in the ongoing Monsoon...
Democrats unveiling temporary funding bill to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats controlling the House are on track to unveil a government-wide...
House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown [Video]

House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap spesnding bill that will keep the government open through Dec. 11, averting the threat of a pre-election shutdown.

Pa. House Votes To Stop Shutdown Of Churches During Disasters [Video]

Pa. House Votes To Stop Shutdown Of Churches During Disasters

The Pennsylvania House passed a bill that would prevent governors from applying their disease control powers to shut down houses of worship.

