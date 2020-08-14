The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ breaks record on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
The smash single has the record for most weeks spent in the top five on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100.


The Weeknd The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer

The Weeknd demands justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor at VMAs [Video]

The Weeknd demands justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor at VMAs

The Weeknd won two awards on Sunday night for video of the year and best R&B.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Set to Perform | THR News [Video]

2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Set to Perform | THR News

The singer joins BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO as performers for the Aug. 30 show, which will feature outdoor performances throughout New York City.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:20Published

Billboard (magazine) Billboard (magazine) American music magazine

Dolly Parton: 'Of Course Black Lives Matter' [Video]

Dolly Parton: 'Of Course Black Lives Matter'

Does country music legend Dolly Parton support the Black Lives Matter movement? Her answer is a no-brainer. “I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” the 74-year-old star recently told Billboard, sharing her support for the ongoing movement but admitting that she hasn’t attended any protests. “And of course Black lives matter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Billboard Hot 100 Billboard Hot 100 Song chart in U.S.

BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message [Video]

BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message

K-pop band BTS delivered a speech in support of young people to mark South Korea’s first National Youth Day. All seven members attended a ceremony at the presidential palace in Seoul, as representatives of young people living in South Korea. BTS became the first Korean pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart earlier this month, with their first all-English song ‘Dynamite’. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published
K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success [Video]

K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success

Following a record-breaking 2019, boyband BTS reached new heights with hit "Dynamite" getting U.S. Billboard success. But they wish they could celebrate with their fans. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:59Published

