Surfers brave Nova Scotia waters as storm Teddy approaches Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:08s - Published 4 minutes ago Surfers brave Nova Scotia waters as storm Teddy approaches Surfers were captured riding waves near Halifax on Tuesday (September 22) as storm Teddy approaches Nova Scotia. Teddy is expected to make landfall over Eastern Shore between 7 and 9 am local time. 0

