Will be rewarded for running political agenda: Sanjay Raut on Gupteshwar Pandey's political plunge

A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.
Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. On speculations around his political plunge, Gupteshwar Pandey on September 23 said that he has not joined any political party and has not taken any decision yet. Pandey said, "I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too."
Actor Ankita Lokhande performed Mahalaxmi puja at home. The Manikarnika actor performed the puja post Ganesh Chaturthi. Ankita shared a glimpse of the puja with her mother on Instagram. She decked up in maroon silk sari with traditional Maharashtrian nosering. In the video, the actor is seen joining her mother in performing puja. Ankita shared many videos of rituals by the mother-daughter duo. Earlier on Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankita had shared a glimpse of her Ganpati. On August 22, Ankita had joined ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's call for global prayer. Last month, Ankita was questioned by Bihar Police in Mumbai in Sushant's death case. Reports had also emerged that Ankita's flat's EMI was deducted from Sushant’s account. Slamming claims, Ankita had shared details of flat registration and EMIs.
Actor John Abraham along with filmmaker Mohit Suri was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. John wore black attire while Suri was seen in casual look. Both were happily posed for the shutterbugs. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in Andheri. She looked beautiful in her white attire. Urvashi Rautela also spotted outside a cafe in Juhu. She looked cute in her dress. Meanwhile, Sophie Choudry was snapped in Bandra. She was holding a cute dog and clicked for the paparazzi.
Due to incessant rainfall, Mumbai's Nair Hospital, which is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital, was flooded on September 23. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 173 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Heavy downpour led to severe waterlogging in various parts of the ity.
Shiv Sena firebrand leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the central government in Rajya Sabha over country's economic condition, saying that the centre has put out a sale of Air India, Indian Railways, Life..
Responding to criticism thrown at Maharashtra government over the handling of COVID-19 in the western state, Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Shiv Sena, in the house rhetorically..