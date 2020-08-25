Will be rewarded for running political agenda: Sanjay Raut on Gupteshwar Pandey's political plunge

Global  
 

Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 23 commenting on former's political plunge said that the party which will make him their candidate, will not be trusted by people.

He further accused him of running a political agenda with his statement over Mumbai case.

Raut said, "The party which makes him a candidate, will not be trusted by the people.

The agenda behind his 'rajkiya taandav' over Maharashtra is clear now.

He was running a political agenda with his statements over Mumbai case and he is going to receive his reward."


Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’ [Video]

Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’

A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.

Sanjay Raut questions Arjun Ram Meghwal's endorsement of 'Bhabhiji Papad'

 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attacked 'some Rajya Sabha MPs' for raising questions over Maharashtra government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that..
Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS, says not joined any political party [Video]

Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS, says not joined any political party

Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. On speculations around his political plunge, Gupteshwar Pandey on September 23 said that he has not joined any political party and has not taken any decision yet. Pandey said, "I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too."

'No decision yet on contesting polls': Gupteshwar Pandey says he did not join any political party

 Gupteshwar Pandey, who stepped down as Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), on Wednesday said that he has not said anything yet about contesting elections and..
Ankita Lokhande performs Gauri Ganpati puja with mother, shares video [Video]

Ankita Lokhande performs Gauri Ganpati puja with mother, shares video

Actor Ankita Lokhande performed Mahalaxmi puja at home. The Manikarnika actor performed the puja post Ganesh Chaturthi. Ankita shared a glimpse of the puja with her mother on Instagram. She decked up in maroon silk sari with traditional Maharashtrian nosering. In the video, the actor is seen joining her mother in performing puja. Ankita shared many videos of rituals by the mother-daughter duo. Earlier on Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankita had shared a glimpse of her Ganpati. On August 22, Ankita had joined ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's call for global prayer. Last month, Ankita was questioned by Bihar Police in Mumbai in Sushant's death case. Reports had also emerged that Ankita's flat's EMI was deducted from Sushant’s account. Slamming claims, Ankita had shared details of flat registration and EMIs.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: A political wrangle among 4 parties in 4 states

 The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) in mysterious circumstances has triggered political fights among different parties and states. Four..
Mumbai Rains: City paralysed by heavy downpour; IMD issues 'orange' alert as more rainfall predicted

 As Mumbai slept, torrential rains clobbered the city and surroundings all night, seriously disrupting road and rail traffic, besides hitting the movement of..
B-town celebs snapped in Mumbai [Video]

B-town celebs snapped in Mumbai

Actor John Abraham along with filmmaker Mohit Suri was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. John wore black attire while Suri was seen in casual look. Both were happily posed for the shutterbugs. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in Andheri. She looked beautiful in her white attire. Urvashi Rautela also spotted outside a cafe in Juhu. She looked cute in her dress. Meanwhile, Sophie Choudry was snapped in Bandra. She was holding a cute dog and clicked for the paparazzi.

Mumbai's COVID hospital flooded following incessant rainfall [Video]

Mumbai's COVID hospital flooded following incessant rainfall

Due to incessant rainfall, Mumbai's Nair Hospital, which is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital, was flooded on September 23. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 173 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Heavy downpour led to severe waterlogging in various parts of the ity.

Maharashtra: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 33

 The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse site which took place here on Monday rose to 33 on Wednesday, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed.
Govt put Air India, Railways, LIC on sale since RBI gone bankrupt: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Govt put Air India, Railways, LIC on sale since RBI gone bankrupt: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena firebrand leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the central government in Rajya Sabha over country's economic condition, saying that the centre has put out a sale of Air India, Indian Railways, Life..

Is 'Bhabhi ji ke papad' treating COVID patients: Sanjay Raut's quip in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Is 'Bhabhi ji ke papad' treating COVID patients: Sanjay Raut's quip in Rajya Sabha

Responding to criticism thrown at Maharashtra government over the handling of COVID-19 in the western state, Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Shiv Sena, in the house rhetorically..

Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row [Video]

Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row

Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed..

