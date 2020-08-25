Will be rewarded for running political agenda: Sanjay Raut on Gupteshwar Pandey's political plunge

Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 23 commenting on former's political plunge said that the party which will make him their candidate, will not be trusted by people.

He further accused him of running a political agenda with his statement over Mumbai case.

Raut said, "The party which makes him a candidate, will not be trusted by the people.

The agenda behind his 'rajkiya taandav' over Maharashtra is clear now.

He was running a political agenda with his statements over Mumbai case and he is going to receive his reward."