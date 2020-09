Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:31s - Published 5 minutes ago

New guidelines for Halloween from CDC

BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.WMAR-2 NEWS ERIN MACPHERSONJOINS US LIVE FROM WHAT'SUSUALLY ONE OF THE BUSIESTNEIGHOBRHOODS IN OUR AREA ONHALLOWEEN NIGHT - RODGERSFORGE..

ERIN WHAT ARE THECDC'S RECOMMENDATION S FORTHIS YEAR?THE CDC WANTS YOU TO STILLPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING,AVOID LARGE GATHERINGS ANDAVOID NDOOR ACTIVITIES IFPOSSIBLE - WHICH A LOT OF YOURTRADITIONAL HALLOWEENACTIVITIES DON'T COMPLY WITH.THE CDC RECOMMENDS ONLY DOINGEVENTS WITH THE PEOPLE ALREADYIN YOUR HOME, HAVE SOMESOCIALLY DISTANT PUMPKINCARVING OR EVEN A VIRTUALCOSTUME CONTEST.

IF YOU PLANON HAVING ANY SMALL GATHERINGWHERE YOU WATCH A SCARY MOVIEOR SCREAMING MAY HAPPEN - YOUMIGHT WANT TO STAY MORE THAN 6FEET APART.

THE CDC CONSIDERSINDOOR HAUNTED HOUSES A HIGHRISK ACTIVITY BECAUSE OF CLOSEPROXIMITY AND SCREAMING.

THEYALSO THINK TRICK OR TREATING -AND EVEN TRUNK OR TREATING --WHERE KIDS GO FROM CAR TO CARFOR CANDY INSTEAD OF DOOR TODOOR - ARE BOTH BAD IDEAS,WHICH PARENTS HAVE CONFLICTINGVIEWS ON.

(Fran McLaughlin-Downingtown- 02:00- we're justgoing to walk door to door.

Idon't find that high risk)(05:57- Nicole Steele-Coatesville- it's very highrisk .

I do consider it highrisk) IF YOU PLAN ON DRESSINGUP - THINK ABOUT STAYING AWAYFROM A COSTUME THAT HAS AMASK.

THE CDC STRESSED ACOSTUME MASK DOES NOT REPLACEA PROTECTIVE MASK -- ANDWEARING BOTH COULD CAUSEBREATHING ISSUES.

THESE ARENATIONAL GUIDELINES RELEASEDBY THE CDC BUT HOWARD COUNTYHEALTH OFFICIALS RELEASED ASTATEMENT FALLING IN LINE WITHTHESE RECOMMENDATION S.

