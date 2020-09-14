Kelly Clarkson Didn't See Her Divorce Coming

On Monday, Kelly Clarkson's self titled talk show returned for its second season.

Clarkson addressed filing for divorce in June from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

CNN reports that Clarkson said 2020 has been a "dumpster fire." "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came." Clarkson explained why she would be extra careful discussing her split.

"I probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."