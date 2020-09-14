Kelly Clarkson Didn't See Her Divorce Coming

Global  
 

On Monday, Kelly Clarkson's self titled talk show returned for its second season.

Clarkson addressed filing for divorce in June from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

CNN reports that Clarkson said 2020 has been a "dumpster fire." "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came." Clarkson explained why she would be extra careful discussing her split.

"I probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."


Kelly Clarkson 'didn't see' divorce coming [Video]

Kelly Clarkson 'didn't see' divorce coming

'Since U Been Gone' singer Kelly Clarkson admitted she "didn't see" her divorce coming, and while she won't be saying too much on her talk show she has been writing new music.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Kelly Clarkson's kids love break-up track [Video]

Kelly Clarkson's kids love break-up track

Kelly Clarkson has reported that her kids love a new track that's all about her marriage split.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Kelly Clarkson is staying positive amid divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson is staying positive amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson feels "pretty good and happy" amid her split from her husband Brandon Blackstock, although she admits the divorce isn't what she "wanted" for her future.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published