First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that a record total of 486 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon described the figures as "a real cause for concern" during her government press conference in Edinburgh today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh on September 23 arrived at the state legislative assembly on a tractor as a mark to protest against the new agriculture reforms. The one-day monsoon session of Uttarakhand State Assembly is being held today. All COVID-19 guidelines were being followed at the state assembly.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57Published
Tweets about this
Movies reviewer Ron Howard lived in editing room as family recovered from Covid-19 https://t.co/f0t55hboJr 5 hours ago
MSN NZ Ron Howard lived in editing room as family recovered from Covid-19 https://t.co/hJtsf4zIM6 5 hours ago
UK Film Work Ron Howard lived in editing room as family recovered from Covid-19 https://t.co/vzQ9nIoSu6 https://t.co/tZXTyeJkra 6 hours ago
Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Ron Howard lived in editing room as family recovered from Covid-19 https://t.co/brfMwEqWW3 https://t.co/UwWfeeDyHH 7 hours ago
The family was optimistic after Governor Ron Desantis lifted restrictions on nursing home visitations. But two weeks later, they say they still aren’t allowed inside to spend time with Minnie, who is..