Related videos from verified sources Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh passes away at AIIMS in Delhi|Oneindia News



Veteran Bihar politician and ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died Sunday morning at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been placed on a ventilator and was being treated for post-Covid complications... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:43 Published 2 weeks ago