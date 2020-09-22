CDC Backtracks On Coronavirus Warning
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention abruptly withdrew new guidance saying the coronavirus is airborne, drawing condemnation from scientists.
Ponderwall Who the***should we trust?
CDC backtracks on warning that coronavirus is airborne!
https://t.co/43oJ8cGCkU via… https://t.co/zulfwXiYg9 14 minutes ago
Zoso77 CDC backtracks on warning that coronavirus is airborne that the virus spreads mainly through "aerosols, produced wh… https://t.co/5gbjK1btP2 1 hour ago
JBird_Truthnerd Here we go again?! There's no trust left for the CDC. Who the***is in charge there? Why are they not being sued… https://t.co/P0P15C2gMV 4 hours ago
BListedvideos CDC backtracks on warning that coronavirus is airborne https://t.co/hH4f2TbKKb via @politico 4 hours ago
bader CDC backtracks on warning that #coronavirus is airborne. 5 hours ago
Stephen R McDonald CDC backtracks on warning that coronavirus is airborne https://t.co/ZPrpOjetWH via @politico
🤔🤨 11 hours ago
Dr. Samantha Hall It's crazy the science is even up for debate. Universities and schools are re-opening in the US without clear guida… https://t.co/w3LAj3S4XZ 11 hours ago
Right To Truth Media CDC backtracks on warning that coronavirus is airborne https://t.co/7h4Smi7fRg via @politico 12 hours ago