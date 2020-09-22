CDC Backtracks On Coronavirus Warning

Global  
 

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:15s - Published
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention abruptly withdrew new guidance saying the coronavirus is airborne, drawing condemnation from scientists.


CDC backtracks on new guidelines saying coronavirus spreads through the air – immediately after publicly posting them

(Natural News) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated their Wuhan...
NaturalNews.com - Published


