Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla Drops Over 5%

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Tesla Drops Over 5%

Tesla Drops Over 5%

On Wednesday, Tesla shares fell as much as 7%.

The dip came after Tesla's "Battery Day" event missed expectations.

Investors are questioning the company's lofty stock price.

CEO Elon Musk unveiled new manufacturing processes on Tuesday set to slash Tesla's battery costs.

The new lower battery costs would allow for the production of a $25,000 electric car in the next three years.

Business Insider reports the event lacked any news of the million-mile battery "widely expected" by Wall Street and Tesla shareholders.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tesla shares plunge as much-lauded 'Battery Day 'fails to provide badly needed spark

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares plunged in New York after-hours trading on Tuesday as CEO Elon Musk...
Proactive Investors - Published

Tesla reveals new battery tech that will enable affordable EV

Pioneering firm says radical battery developments will allow sub-£20,000 electric car - but not...
Autocar - Published

Tesla Model S Plaid: 200mph saloon promises 520-mile range

Range-topping version of EV, due in 2021, will use three motors to do 0-60mph in less than...
Autocar - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, WDC [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, WDC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Digital) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.5%. Year to date, Western Digital has lost about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published
Tesla Stalls Out After 'Battery Day' Bust [Video]

Tesla Stalls Out After 'Battery Day' Bust

Tesla shares continue to downshift after the company's highly anticipated 'Battery Day' fails to impress investors.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:36Published
Musk Promises $25K Tesla [Video]

Musk Promises $25K Tesla

On Tuesday, Elon Musk ended Tesla's big battery event with some big promises about the pricing of Tesla's future cars. He also announced a new ultra-fast version of today's Model S. CNN reports that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published