Bigg Boss 14: Tina Datta, Gia Manek among contestants in Salman Khan’s show?

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:01s
Salman Khan and makers of the popular show Bigg Boss gear up for the fourteenth season.

The premiering of Bigg Boss 14 is scheduled to take place on October 3.

Meanwhile, fans are all busy speculating about the participants for this year.

The channel is running an online campaign to select best of all seasons.

Like every year, participants are officially announced only during show's premiere.

However, fans are already sharing their wish list for contestants.

Several names are doing rounds for a tentative list of participants.

Here is a tentative list of participants for Bigg Boss 14.

Watch the full video for details.


