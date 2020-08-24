Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Police step up action on people not wearing face coverings

Among the measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday, were increased fines for those not wearing a face covering.

Enforcing that, and restrictions like the Rule of Six, will largely fall to police officers.

Report by Blairm.

Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson has questions to answer over "breaking international law" by tabling legislation which would breach the Brexit divorce deal brokered with Brussels last year. The Labour Party leader accused the prime minister of either knowing what he signed and mis-selling the withdrawal agreement or not knowing what he signed which "takes us to new levels of incompetence".

 The failure to replace dangerous Grenfell-style cladding three years after the tragedy is "disgraceful", Boris Johnson has admitted.
Wednesday marks six months since Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK onlockdown and restrictions are tightening again after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of being "out oftouch" with the experiences of parents with school-age children. He alsosuggested the Government had not done enough to assist struggling firms witheconomic support.

Zayn Malik has been sharing his affection for "Harry Potter," as he launched a new mobile video game (Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells) inspired by the wizarding series.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has updated MPs on the "reasonable worst-case scenario" planning by the Government as the UK approaches the end of the Brexit transition period on 31st December. Mr Gove said the Government is "committed" to negotiating a new free trade agreement with the EU before the end of the year but insisted "things will change" for businesses and individuals as they trade with and travel to the EU, whatever the outcome of the talks.

 Illustration by William Joel | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

To experience the enhanced version of this feature, including playable audio..
Occurred on July 22, 2020 / Mount Vernon, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: "I entered a Pilot Travel Center in with a face covering and noticed that out of 7 customers, including myself, there are..

