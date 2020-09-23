Is A Herd Immunity-Touting Radiologist The Last Straw For Birx?

Dr. Deborah Birx has dedicated her career to health, and according to CNN, Birx sees Dr. Scott Atlas as an unhealthy influence on President Donald Trump.

As coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Birx was once a fixture at White House press briefings.

However, her influence appears to be fading.

Sources told CNN Birx has confided to aides that she's uncertain how much longer she can serve in her position.

Birx has described the situation inside the nation's response to the coronavirus as 'nightmarish.'

She believes task force member Dr. Atlas is giving Trump misleading information about the efficacy of face masks for controlling COVID-19's spread.