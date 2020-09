Calif. To Halt Sale Of New Gas-Powered Passenger Vehicles In 2035 Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:42s - Published 3 minutes ago Calif. To Halt Sale Of New Gas-Powered Passenger Vehicles In 2035 California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an ambitious executive order Wednesday requiring that all new passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources California to ban new gas-powered cars and light trucks by 2035 The future may be closer than we think. California governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on...

MotorAuthority - Published 1 hour ago