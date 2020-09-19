Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity.

Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match against KKR on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.

MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav Indian cricketer


Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI

Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it's unfair to judge Pat Cummins on basis of this match. He's just been out of quarantine and got permission to play barely a while before match. He's a world class player and I completely trust him."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published
Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach [Video]

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK. On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting in upcoming matches, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "Maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries...There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick successions."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

RCB vs SRH: I was very nervous, says Man of the Match Devdutt Padikkal

 Considered a future India star, Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive IPL debut with a scintillating fifty but the young Kerala batsman says he was nervous when..
WorldNews

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL-13: Mumbai Indians depart for Sheikh Zayed Stadium to play against KKR [Video]

IPL-13: Mumbai Indians depart for Sheikh Zayed Stadium to play against KKR

Players of team Mumbai Indians boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23 ahead of their second match of Indian Premier League 2020. Rohit Sharma-led MI will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard departed from hotel to board bus for playing their second game in the tournament.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
IPL 2020: MI reaches Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: MI reaches Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against CSK

Mumbai Indians reached Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Staff waved MI flags to give them a warm welcome. Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League


Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Sudan ready to normalize Israel ties in return for $3bn: Report

 Sudan is apparently prepared to join the UAE and Bahrain in normalizing relations with the Israeli regime in return for over $3 billion in economic aid, a new..
WorldNews

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Finch praises debutant batsman Devdutt, says he can be 'very destructive' [Video]

IPL 2020: Finch praises debutant batsman Devdutt, says he can be 'very destructive'

RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) defended the score of 163/5 against SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the third match of IPL 2020, on the back of debutant Devdutt Padikkal's 56 runs off 42 balls and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match [Video]

IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match

Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published