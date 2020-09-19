IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it's unfair to judge Pat Cummins on basis of this match. He's just been out of quarantine and got permission to play barely a while before match. He's a world class player and I completely trust him."
Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK. On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting in upcoming matches, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "Maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries...There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick successions."
Players of team Mumbai Indians boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23 ahead of their second match of Indian Premier League 2020. Rohit Sharma-led MI will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard departed from hotel to board bus for playing their second game in the tournament.
Mumbai Indians reached Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Staff waved MI flags to give them a warm welcome. Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener today.