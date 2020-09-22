Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to stay safe during fall festivities in pandemic

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
How to stay safe during fall festivities in pandemic

How to stay safe during fall festivities in pandemic

Tuesday marks the first day of fall, and local farms have begun hosting fun activities for families.

Many people might be hesitant to go out though and do the things they would usually enjoy.

Peyton Lewis reports.

Goodie bags ... that are lined up for families to grab.

Or consider an outdoor costume parade.

Today is the first day of fall, and local farms are already hosting fun, family activities... even in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

Families might be hesitant to do the normal fall traditions this year due to covid-19.

However the owners of dexter's produce -- in laurens county -- have set up a photo op for families.

And they are planning to host socially distanced activities.

Owner jennifer leese says she felt her business needed to put something together for families to feel safe.

Even though things aren't normal right now, that they can come and explore and try to feel a little bit more normal.

Dexter's produce still plans to have




You Might Like


Tweets about this

haydenyax1

haydenyax RT @MuzzShaik07: @BrandonDavisBD At least 2021 summer is going to epic: anticipating 2 MCU films and Jurassic World Dominion. Everyone ple… 5 hours ago

MuzzShaik07

Muzzammil 🦖⚡️🏹 @BrandonDavisBD At least 2021 summer is going to epic: anticipating 2 MCU films and Jurassic World Dominion. Every… https://t.co/WgcMkABnqK 5 hours ago

AgingOasis

Oasis - Active Aging in Place Learn more about #vaccinating this fall and how you can stay safe and healthy during flu season in this webinar fea… https://t.co/B6eyYTXpk7 5 hours ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT How to stay safe during fall festivities in the pandemic https://t.co/dQXT9WiJRQ 19 hours ago

rachhpowell

rachael RT @AcadiaU: #TuesdayThoughts "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” – Oscar Wilde. Enjoy a calmer fall day scene from #AcadiaU. St… 21 hours ago

AcadiaU

Acadia University #TuesdayThoughts "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” – Oscar Wilde. Enjoy a calmer fall day scene from… https://t.co/06ouqnMZR0 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Easy Tips and Tricks to Safely Enjoy Your Favourite Fall Activities [Video]

Easy Tips and Tricks to Safely Enjoy Your Favourite Fall Activities

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, many people are looking for safe ways to celebrate their favourite fall festivities.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Fall festivities in the pandemic [Video]

Fall festivities in the pandemic

Today is the first day of Fall and local farms are already starting to host fun activities for families.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Cleveland Clinic provides tips for safe, fun fall activities [Video]

Cleveland Clinic provides tips for safe, fun fall activities

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, but the coronavirus pandemic is more of a trick than a treat.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:59Published