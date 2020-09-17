Fall festivities in the pandemic

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

Today is the first day of Fall and local farms are already starting to host fun activities for families.

"we can still have fun and we can still enjoy that time but maybe do it a little differently this year and hopefully next year we won't have a covid halloween."

Fall is here, but many families may be hesitant to do the things they usually enjoy during the season because of the pandemic.

The main concern for families is safety.

Owners of dexter's produce set up a pumpkin patch and plan to host socially distanced activities this year.

Owner jennifer leese, says being in a small community where there isn't much to do, she felt her businesses needed to put something together for families to feel safe.

"we need more here in our little area, and especially in the times that we're in.

That people don't have to venture too far from their homes and feel that things are a little bit easier to do."

As we get closer to halloween and fall festivities, the c-d-c asks people to keep the pandemic in mind.

Katherine duncan, director of pediatric advocacy at the medical center navicent in macon, says families should consider their health status before doing any fall activities.

"if you have any caregivers over the age of 65, people who are on immure suppressing drugs, or someone who already has a respiratory illness, you might want to take even more conservative precautions than our more generalized advice.

But for families overall you have these tiers of safety, so the safest activities are the things you do with the people already in your house."

Melissa brantley from the south central health district, encourages everyone to remember that family time is what this c1 3 b13 season is all about, and that it could be the best bet for staying safe.

