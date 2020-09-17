Coronavirus pandemic shakes up fall events

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Thanks for joining us for news 12 now at 11.

Fall is nearing and for many people that would mean attending events, but with the coronavirus pandemic plans may change.

The pandemic is cancelling some fall festivities, but others are still a go.

How they're making it work, in tonight's top local story.

Fall is a time when many folks go to festivals, corn mazes, haunted houses and halloween events.

But, the pandemic is shaking things up this year.

And it's left some activities not happening at all.

Blowing springs farm announced that they would not be opening this fall season citing the "continuing impacts of covid-19" on the community.

And, the city of lafayette cancelled its scare on the square event this year because of the pandemic but has said other halloween activities like trick or treating will be allowed.

In cleveland, their popular halloween block party is still happening.

Mainstreet cleveland executive director sharon marr: "this year it just really needed to be reimagined for health and safety for health and safety pre-cautions."

Mainstreet cleveland executive director sharon marr tells me it's the first time in the 33 years it's been running, that the event has had to make major adjustments.

That includes expanding the location of the event across downtown to help with social distancing, instead of keeping it around the courthouse.

Mainstreet cleveland executive director sharon marr: "it's going to be a trick-or-treat stroll where the kids will trick-or-treat business to business and to all the downtown merchants and restaurants."

Mars candy will be distributed throughout downtown.

The event will happen over a two-day period.

Mainstreet cleveland executive director sharon marr: "downtown is such a tradition for halloween and we're just excited to be able to do this and offer alternative solutions to still come down and have a great time."

Marr says she thinks the adjustments will naturally keep people socially distant, and does recommend folks wear