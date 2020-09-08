Extra funds available for small business utility bills

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

Details.

Good news for small businesses ?

"* rochester public utilities is doling out more funds to provide some relief in paying electric and water bills.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live from rpu with how much funding is up for grabs.

Jessica?

Amy?

"* there is an additional 250?

"* thousand dollars of cars act funding now available... this is after rpu had already received a 500?

"* thousand relief plan for small busines customers affected by the pandemic.

So far the program has helped more than three?

"* hundred and sixty businesses..

Rpu tells me the applications must be submitted for approval by october 16th and it is on a first come ?

"* first serve basis.

Communication s coordinator tony benson tells me this extra funding can be a lifeline for businesses.

< everyone, even outside of rochester, understands the hit they've taken so any help, any support they can get i think everybody would certainly say this is a resource at this time is well spent.> to qualify for the program you must be an rpu customer with an active account and that account must have been current on balances prior to march first of this year.

Live in rochester as jessica mentioned the money is available on a first come first serve basis so if you are interested in applying you can find a link to