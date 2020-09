Numerous heat records set in Death Valley this summer Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 day ago Numerous heat records set in Death Valley this summer Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken at Death Valley, as the park experienced what maybe some of the hottest days ever recorded on Earth. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FEEL LIKE IT.WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE TRIPLEDIGITS -- DEATH VALLEY ISSTILL SCORCHING AFTER A RECORDBREAKING SUMMER.THE NATIONAL PARK SAW ANAVERAGE TEMPERATURE OF 102.7DEGREES - MAKING IT THE FOURTHHOTTEST SUMMER ON RECORD.HERE'S A BREAKDOWN OF THENUMBERS...THERE WERE 35 DAYS OVER 120 --AND THERE WERE 6 NIGHTS OVER100 DEGREES.MAY, AUGUST, AND SEPTEMBER ALLSAW THE HOTTEST DAY OR NIGHTMAY, AUGUST, AND SEPTEMBER ALLSAW THE HOTTEST DAY OR NIGHTEVER RECORDED FOR THAT MONTH.AND ON AUGUST 16TH - IT WAS 130- WHICH WAS THE HOTTESTTEMPERATURE RECORDED IN THEPARK SINCE 1913, AND POSSIBLYTHE HOTTEST IN THE WORLD SINCE1931.A COMMITTEE IS NOW WORKING ONVERIFYING THAT.







You Might Like



Tweets about this hubbplumbing Numerous Heat Records Set in Death Valley This Summer, NPS Reports - Sierra Sun Times: https://t.co/NoqJ4k4bDX 3 hours ago Rick Capitan Jefe® RT @MiamiHerald: Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth this summer and it shattered numerous heat records. https://t.co/irh6KAKJTR 1 day ago Miami Herald Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth this summer and it shattered numerous heat records. https://t.co/irh6KAKJTR 1 day ago Climate Change World Media Newshub Death Valley National Park is known for its extreme temperatures, and this year certainly didn’t disappoint when it… https://t.co/bleWNq6hqD 2 days ago JDWesternTravelBlog Numerous heat records set in Death Valley this summer https://t.co/ehftk2IR3i 2 days ago KTNV 13 Action News Numerous heat records set in Death Valley this summer https://t.co/tqiIDWjSf2 2 days ago 8 News NOW Numerous heat records set in Death Valley during summer 2020 https://t.co/vfYIP3RxjL 2 days ago