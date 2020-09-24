Global  
 

United Way of Southern Nevada's 'Day of Caring' to help nonprofits in need

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:32s
United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) is spurring hundreds of volunteers into action during its Day of Caring on Oct.

As Southern Nevada’s largest one-day volunteer event, United Way of Southern Nevada invites nonprofit and community organizations to submit volunteer opportunities that can be done virtually or in-person while social distancing.

-2-HUNDRED VOLUNTEERS FORITS..... "DAY OF CARING".....IN A COUPLE WEEKS.YOU CAN HELP OUT VIRTUALLY..OR IN PERSON...I WILL BE HOSTING THE VIRTUALEVENT.....WITH "THE UNITED WAY OFSOUTHERN NEVADA"....WE ARE CALLING ON THECOMMUNITY.....TO HELP NON-PROFITS....ON THE FRONTLINES....FIGHTING FOR ALL OF US!

IWILL JOIN...."UNITED WAY".....FOR ITS "FACEBOOK LIVE KICK-OFFEVENT"....NEXT FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2- ND....AT 8-30 A-M.WE HAVE A LINK TO REGISTER....ON OUR WEBSITE..K-T-N-V -DOT- COM.....SLASH "LINKS." PLEASE MAKESURE...YOU JOIN US...BY SIGNING UP."REMOTE LEARNING"...




Related videos from verified sources

United Way launches childcare assistance program [Video]

United Way launches childcare assistance program

United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) has announced the launch of the UWSN Cares Childcare Assistance program thanks to a $1.7 million grant in CARES Act funding from Clark County. Through this program,..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:44Published
New relief fund for grocery store workers [Video]

New relief fund for grocery store workers

A nationwide relief fund for grocery store workers is now on hold due to high demand. Kendal Jackson and United Way started the two million dollar fund for those on the front lines.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Today is United Way's 'Day of Caring' [Video]

Today is United Way's 'Day of Caring'

Today is the United Way of Southern Nevada's "Day of Caring." Our very own Tricia Kean will be hosting the virtual event with the United Way.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published