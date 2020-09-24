United Way of Southern Nevada's 'Day of Caring' to help nonprofits in need
United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) is spurring hundreds of volunteers into action during its Day of Caring on Oct.
2.
As Southern Nevada’s largest one-day volunteer event, United Way of Southern Nevada invites nonprofit and community organizations to submit volunteer opportunities that can be done virtually or in-person while social distancing.
More: https://www.ktnv.com/positivelylv/united-way-of-southern-nevadas-day-of-caring-to-help-nonprofits-in-need
