Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online.

The store offers a full range of its products and services directly to customers across India.

According to Mashable, the online store offers a range of new services that haven't been available to Indian users before.

The customers can now interact with Apple Specialists, who can help customers with a range of product-related queries - from custom-configuring a Mac to set up new devices.

Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple in Hindi and English.

Through its financing options and trade-in program, the platform also offers a range of affordable services and products.

Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing and receive discounts on accessories.

The Cupertino giant's AppleCare+ service - which extends the standard two-year limited warranty and adds accidental damage coverage - is also being offered to Indian customers for the first time.

Mashable reported that following today's launch, Apple's next steps in India include a flagship brick-and-mortar store set to open in Mumbai in 2021.