Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple launches online store in India

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Apple launches online store in India

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online.

The store offers a full range of its products and services directly to customers across India.

According to Mashable, the online store offers a range of new services that haven't been available to Indian users before.

The customers can now interact with Apple Specialists, who can help customers with a range of product-related queries - from custom-configuring a Mac to set up new devices.

Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple in Hindi and English.

Through its financing options and trade-in program, the platform also offers a range of affordable services and products.

Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing and receive discounts on accessories.

The Cupertino giant's AppleCare+ service - which extends the standard two-year limited warranty and adds accidental damage coverage - is also being offered to Indian customers for the first time.

Mashable reported that following today's launch, Apple's next steps in India include a flagship brick-and-mortar store set to open in Mumbai in 2021.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

TikTok asks judge to block September 27th Trump ban

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok has requested an injunction against a looming ban on its app in the United States. The company — a US..
The Verge

The sequel to Sony’s PlayStation Phone apparently leaks, eight years too late

 The would-be prototype has the same basic look as the original Xperia Play. | Image: via Idle Fish

Cast your mind back, if you can, to the tender..
The Verge

Apple’s first Mini-LED device to be new iPad Pro, predicts Kuo

 Photo by Brennan King / The Verge

The first Apple device to feature a Mini-LED display will be a new iPad Pro, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has..
The Verge
Apple Accuses Epic Games of Using Their Legal Battle as a 'Marketing Campaign' [Video]

Apple Accuses Epic Games of Using Their Legal Battle as a 'Marketing Campaign'

The two companies have been caught in a legal battle for the past few weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

Hindi Hindi Indo-Aryan language spoken in India

Mayawati slams both Opposition, govt over Monsoon Session chaos

 In a tweet in Hindi, she said "Although Parliament is called the temple of democracy, its dignity has been shredded many times. Even during the ongoing..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi pays tributes to Hindi poet Dinkar

 PM Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to legendary Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary, saying his timeless poems will continue to inspire all..
IndiaTimes

J&K will have 5 official languages, Lok Sabha clears bill

 Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the J&K Official Languages (Amendment) Bill — which makes Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from Urdu and English, as official..
IndiaTimes

Shocking! Retired government doctor's bank loan rejected in Tamil Nadu for not knowing Hindi

 "We were having a conversation in English and he asked if we knew Hindi (in English) and added that there was a language problem. I told him that I knew English..
DNA

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid; PM Modi, others pay tributes [Video]

Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid; PM Modi, others pay tributes

Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid-19 on Wednesday aged 65. Tributes started pouring in after Angadi’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Angadi an “exceptional karyakarta” of the party. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Angadi a “seasoned Parliamentarian”. Angadi was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi after getting infected. The minister had urged those who came in his contact to get themselves tested. Anadi was seen as an influential BJP leader from the Mumbai-Karnataka region. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published
‘Wrong’: Sanjay Raut questions Gupteshwar Pandey’s quitting Bihar BGP decision [Video]

‘Wrong’: Sanjay Raut questions Gupteshwar Pandey’s quitting Bihar BGP decision

Shiv Sena leader questioned Gupteshwar Pandey’s decision of taking early retirement. Pandey, former Bihar DGP, announced his early retirement on Wednesday. Raut alleges the political agenda behind Pandey’s comments during Sushant’s death case investigation by Mumbai police. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Gupteshwar Pandey "ran a political agenda and is going to be rewarded for it". Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:54Published
Mumbai crippled by floods [Video]

Mumbai crippled by floods

Heavy rainfall has led to widespread flooding across the Indian financial hub, Mumbai. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

AppleCare Apple's brand name for extended warranty and technical support plans for their devices

Apple just made AppleCare Plus way better with more coverage and lower replacement fees

 Apple’s warranty program, AppleCare Plus, just saw a significant expansion in its coverage with an added annual repair for accidental damage. The changes,..
The Verge

Cupertino, California Cupertino, California City in California

Fitness+ on Apple Watch to deliver personalised tips

 Cupertino (California), Sep 16 : Apple has unveiled Fitness+, the first such experience built for its Watch that will arrive later this year. Fitness+..
WorldNews

Apple expected to unveil updates to Watches, iPads

 Apple Inc will broadcast an event from its Cupertino, California campus on Tuesday where analysts expect it to show updated Apple Watches, iPads and other..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Apple's exclusive online store goes live in India

Apple's first online store in India went live on Tuesday, offering a full range of products, support...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNATechCrunchThe Next WebThe VergeSeattlePI.comengadgetMENAFN.com


Apple to celebrate Diwali with first online store in India on September 23

Ending months of speculation, Apple is all set to launch its first exclusive online store in India on...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •The Next WebThe VergeSeattlePI.comengadgetTechCrunchIndiaTimesMENAFN.comHindu



Tweets about this

riceset

Naoya Komeno RT @MacRumors: Apple’s Online Store Launches in India https://t.co/c1C7Il2jDo by @eslivka https://t.co/LhqDs2BOt2 37 minutes ago

TodayHeadline42

todayheadline Apple launches its first online retail store in India https://t.co/L28i5kxCKP 1 hour ago

MICKYNewsOz

Micky - Gaming, Tech, Business & Blockchain Apple launches its first online retail store in India. Indian customers can avail services like discounts, direct c… https://t.co/grV8AXMAQQ 2 hours ago

aruj_budhraja

Aruj Budhraja RT @TechCrunch: Apple launches its online store in India https://t.co/hZ0Mr54Xkd by @refsrc 5 hours ago

Seerat87

seema RT @appleinsider: #AppleStore online launches in India https://t.co/mwxGSzOiLm https://t.co/KE53yCo7LP 6 hours ago

news_beed

News Beed Apple Launches Today First Online Store in India https://t.co/xIWa5GAkHX #AppleStoreindia #appleindia #AppleEvent… https://t.co/zKFAihmLyJ 6 hours ago

macnzMark

Mark Webster Apple's Online Store Launches in India https://t.co/NpM6VuKIvP 7 hours ago

TheApplePost

theapplepost.com In case you missed it: Apple officially launches online store in India. https://t.co/mPI8doyiPI 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Launching Online Store In India [Video]

Apple Launching Online Store In India

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Paytm removed by Google on Google play store, says 'won't allow gambling apps' | Oneindia News [Video]

Paytm removed by Google on Google play store, says 'won't allow gambling apps' | Oneindia News

In a sudden move, Google on Friday removed the Paytm app from Google Play store. The Paytm app is not visible on being searched on Google Play Store. Google has said that it won’t endorse any..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
After Akali Dal now JJP's Dushyant Chautala under pressure over farm bills row | Oneindia News [Video]

After Akali Dal now JJP's Dushyant Chautala under pressure over farm bills row | Oneindia News

After Akali Dal's Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet over a set of farm bills has raised pressure on BJP's Haryana ally Dushyant Singh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published