EJ Espresso: UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine



J&J kicks off final trial of single-shot Covid vaccine. UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine. Rape case against Anurag Kashyap on actor's complaint. And have you seen ex-Bihar DGP's 'Robinhood Pandey' avatar. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:15 Published on January 1, 1970