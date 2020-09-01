Lukashenko inaugurated secretly amid protests, sanctions threat

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assumed his sixth term of office on Wednesday during a surprise ceremony after weeks of mass protests.

Germany called the move by "Europe's last dictator" to assume his 6th term in office quietly, "very telling."

Major figures and scenes from historic demonstrations have been captured in illustrations

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday, the official news agency Belta said, in a sudden inauguration conducted with..

Belarus abruptly swears in Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko was suddenly sworn in as Belarusian president on Wednesday, despite protests against his disputed election. The opposition immediately cried foul. Lucy Fielder reports.

MINSK: Belarusian security forces began detaining people and fired water cannon to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets of Minsk in protest against..