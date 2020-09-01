Lukashenko inaugurated secretly amid protests, sanctions threat
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assumed his sixth term of office on Wednesday during a surprise ceremony after weeks of mass protests.
Belarus abruptly swears in LukashenkoAlexander Lukashenko was suddenly sworn in as Belarusian president on Wednesday, despite protests against his disputed election. The opposition immediately cried foul. Lucy Fielder reports.
No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya pleaBelarus' opposition leader makes a shocking presentation but EU foreign ministers still unable to agree on sanctions.
Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctionsThe leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging. Sviatlana..
Lukashenko banned from Baltics after 'massive electoral fraud' and 'human rights breach'The Estonian foreign minister told Euronews the sanctions were decided over a 'massive' electoral fraud by Lukashenko's administration, as well as a "breach of human rights".