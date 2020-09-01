Global  
 

Lukashenko inaugurated secretly amid protests, sanctions threat

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assumed his sixth term of office on Wednesday during a surprise ceremony after weeks of mass protests.


Thousands take to streets after Lukashenko is sworn in secretly

 MINSK: Belarusian security forces began detaining people and fired water cannon to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets of Minsk in protest against..
Belarus abruptly swears in Lukashenko [Video]

Belarus abruptly swears in Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko was suddenly sworn in as Belarusian president on Wednesday, despite protests against his disputed election. The opposition immediately cried foul. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Lukashenko Abruptly Sworn In for New Presidential Term in Belarus

 President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday, the official news agency Belta said, in a sudden inauguration conducted with..
Belarus protests as seen through artists' eyes

 Major figures and scenes from historic demonstrations have been captured in illustrations
Belarus' authoritarian leader inaugurated in ceremony kept secret

 Germany called the move by "Europe's last dictator" to assume his 6th term in office quietly, "very telling."
No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea [Video]

No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea

Belarus' opposition leader makes a shocking presentation but EU foreign ministers still unable to agree on sanctions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions [Video]

Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions

The leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging. Sviatlana..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Lukashenko banned from Baltics after 'massive electoral fraud' and 'human rights breach' [Video]

Lukashenko banned from Baltics after 'massive electoral fraud' and 'human rights breach'

The Estonian foreign minister told Euronews the sanctions were decided over a 'massive' electoral fraud by Lukashenko's administration, as well as a "breach of human rights".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 05:42Published