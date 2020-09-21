Farm Bills: 'Opposition's politics directionless', says Prakash Javadekar

BJP national president JP Nadda paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at party's headquarters in Delhi on September 25. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan also paid tribute to Jana Sangh leader. Upadhyaya was a RSS thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.
Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar attended Ministerial Roundtable Dialogue on biodiversity hosted by China on September 24 via video conferencing. In the event, Javadekar said, "In the last decade, India enhanced its forest and tree cover with 25% of total geographical area of the country. The tiger population doubled in last 11 years and we've largest wild tiger population."
Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged protest in Bengaluru against amendments to labour laws. Earlier, while talking on the amendments, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar said, "Yesterday, three-bills passed (in Rajya Sabha) which gives salary security, public security and health security to labours. By these bolls labours will get minimum wage, appointment letter, salary in a fixed time, same salary for men and women, free checkups and one-time allowance for migrant labour in one year. New code also included the inclusion of new labours." He also slammed opposition for staying absent from Rajya Sabha while labour reforms bills were discussed. The Rajya Sabha on September 23 passed three Labour Code Bills for the welfare and protection of the workers. These bills were already passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (September 22).
Opposition parties tried to corner the government over farm bills by meeting the President of India. Opposition leaders urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to controversial bills. The meeting took place days after massive fracas in Rajya Sabha for which 8 MPs were suspended. The opposition blamed the government for commotion, while seeking fresh debate in parliament on the bills. Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “"I apprised him of the way these two bills were passed unconstitutionally and also urged him to return these bills, so that amendments can be made.” He added, “Before passing these bills, the government should have taken all political parties into confidence. They should have discussed with farmer organisations and their leaders so that a proper consensus could have reached.” Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:08Published
The monsoon session of the Parliament, held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, is ending earlier than planned amid a surge in infections. But rather than the unprecedented precautions and measures taken inside the two Houses, this session might be remembered for the fierce face-off between the treasury and Opposition benches, especially over the manner of passing of two controversial agricultural reform bills. The political clash caused by the fracas in the Rajya Sabha, the suspension of some Opposition MPs, the rejected motion against the Deputy Chairman, and the boycott of proceedings is now reaching the President of India's doorstep. Opposition parties are approaching the President, accusing the government of trampling on Parliamentary tradition while pushing through a number of legislations. Watch Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad decode the significance of this short, yet stormy Parliament session with deputy political editor Saubhadra Chatterji.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:24Published
Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament. They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills. The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.
Reacting to the opposition ruckus in Rajya Sabha against the farm bills, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 21 said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had created similar ruckus in 2006..