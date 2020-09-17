Global  
 

Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone

Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new NHS Covid-19 app will “help people to protect themselves, to protect their loved ones and help protect the wider community”.

Report by Blairm.

Hancock: I am ‘rock solid’ behind new virus restrictions [Video]

Hancock: I am ‘rock solid’ behind new virus restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "rock solid" behind new coronavirus restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published
Hancock defends NHS Test and Trace app availability [Video]

Hancock defends NHS Test and Trace app availability

Health Secretary Matt Hancock responds to people who are reporting not beingable to download the NHS Test and Trace app due to phone softwarerequirements.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing [Video]

PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing

Boris Johnson has criticised opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer describing his “continual attacks” on Baroness Dido Harding as “unseemly and unjustified”. Sir Keir accused the prime minister of confusion over testing capacity with Baroness Harding and Matt Hancock giving different explanations regarding problems in Covid-19 testing. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Hancock announces childcare exemption for local lockdown areas [Video]

Hancock announces childcare exemption for local lockdown areas

Local lockdown restrictions in England will be eased to allow people to lookafter children or vulnerable adults from outside their household. HealthSecretary Matt Hancock acknowledged that such arrangements were a “lifeline”for many people, and without them they were unable to do their jobs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Six months since lockdown: Strides in testing, vaccine developments but Covid crisis far from over, say scientists

 From 500 cases to 57 lakh. Six months after a nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 is spreading fast across the length and breadth of India with more testing and..
IndiaTimes
Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra says ‘I never wear masks’, then apologises [Video]

Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra says ‘I never wear masks’, then apologises

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has apologised for his ‘I don’t wear mask’ remark. Mishra said that his statement was against the government’s guidelines and also against what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating. Mishra also urged people to follow all Covid-19 guidelines. It is mandatory to wear a face cover in public places, according to the government's guidelines on the coronavirus. ‘My statement on not wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn't in line with the sentiment of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret. I'll wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing.’ In Indore, people are even penalized Rupees 200 for not wearing masks. The Congress had also attacked the state Home Minister on his remark. Madhya Pradesh has registered over 1.13 lakh Covid cases so far and the death toll stands at 2,077. Indore is one of the state's worst-affected districts and has registered over 20,000 cases so far with 516 fatalities. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published
Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. The state's Director of Health and Senior Services confirmed the news at a press conference.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen

Captain Sir Tom Moore is getting the big screen treatment following a fiercebidding war. The life story of the centenarian, who raised more than £32million for the NHS by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, will be shotnext year. The Second World War veteran quipped: “I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do awonderful job if they were prepared to age up!”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

CCTV released of man wanted for NHS worker mask attack

 Police believe the assault began when the victim avoided the attacker, who was not wearing a mask.
BBC News

Captain Sir Tom Moore releases autobiography, launches foundation

 100-year-old Second World War veteran who raised more than $40 million for Britain's National Health Service, launches a not-for-profit foundation, an..
USATODAY.com
Captain Sir Tom Moore jokes as he launches his autobiography [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore jokes as he launches his autobiography

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walkinglaps of his garden in Bedfordshire, has written a book about his life calledTomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Fact check: McDonald's US flags have not been removed for BLM and antifa

 A Facebook post states incorrectly that McDonald's has removed its U.S. flags nationwide to support antifa and Black Lives Matter.
USATODAY.com
Tommy DeVito Of The Four Seasons Dies From Covid-19 Complications [Video]

Tommy DeVito Of The Four Seasons Dies From Covid-19 Complications

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons has died at the age of 92. DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, from COVID-19 complications. The news of the singers passing was announced via Facebook by his log-time friend Alfredo Nittoli. DeVito, along with Joe Long, Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi started the foursome in in 1960. The foursome became known for their harmonies and falsetto. During their time together the band had four No.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

SC calls Delhi House notice to Facebook coercive, panel defers hearing

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday frowned upon the tone and tenor of “coercive” summons issued by the Raghav Chadha-headed peace and harmony committee of Delhi..
IndiaTimes

NHS Covid tracing app does not work on older phones

NHS Covid tracing app does not work on older phones Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast the “vast majority” of people had the right...
Wales Online - Published


global

Global RT @LBC: Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells LBC the new NHS contact tracing app will help keep people safe. "The app can find contacts an… 2 hours ago

talatkhan58

Talat Khan 24 Sep 2020    08:00 COVID: UK HEALTH MINISTER HANCOCK SAYS ON GOVT SUPPORT FOR JOBS, WE WILL PUT IN AS MUCH ECONOM… https://t.co/Vh5eUaSCBc 3 hours ago

LBC

LBC Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells LBC the new NHS contact tracing app will help keep people safe. "The app can f… https://t.co/d7lzr7pfi7 3 hours ago

emmdeeaitch

mika dehaan Eat out to help out, we'll give you £10. Stay in or we'll fine you £10,000. Hancock: Follow Covid rules or they wil… https://t.co/eIuBUu0YJG 4 days ago

Skettyward

Sketty Lib Dem Councillors Tougher sanctions won’t work. What works is a proper track and trace and testing system. Oh,and leading by example… https://t.co/acg1FS421c 4 days ago

tony_chambers2

Tony Chambers RT @mmaher70: Go back to work says Tories scroungers living off furlough Get kids back school so you will work, ignoring unions worries S… 4 days ago

PifflePatter

Bry I'm not sure Hancock's Covid Stasi is going to help placate the tinfoil titfer lads but I'll grass if you will, Mat… https://t.co/q8TJmtnSdp 4 days ago

JoeSWinters1

Joe Winters So, eat out to help out and get back to the office, yeah? BBC News - Hancock: Follow Covid rules or they will get t… https://t.co/sOyJgQhGy9 4 days ago