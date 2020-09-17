Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "rock solid" behind new coronavirus restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has criticised opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer describing his "continual attacks" on Baroness Dido Harding as "unseemly and unjustified". Sir Keir accused the prime minister of confusion over testing capacity with Baroness Harding and Matt Hancock giving different explanations regarding problems in Covid-19 testing.
Local lockdown restrictions in England will be eased to allow people to lookafter children or vulnerable adults from outside their household. HealthSecretary Matt Hancock acknowledged that such arrangements were a “lifeline”for many people, and without them they were unable to do their jobs.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has apologised for his 'I don't wear mask' remark. Mishra said that his statement was against the government's guidelines and also against what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating. Mishra also urged people to follow all Covid-19 guidelines. It is mandatory to wear a face cover in public places, according to the government's guidelines on the coronavirus. 'My statement on not wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn't in line with the sentiment of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret. I'll wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing.' In Indore, people are even penalized Rupees 200 for not wearing masks. The Congress had also attacked the state Home Minister on his remark. Madhya Pradesh has registered over 1.13 lakh Covid cases so far and the death toll stands at 2,077. Indore is one of the state's worst-affected districts and has registered over 20,000 cases so far with 516 fatalities.
Captain Sir Tom Moore is getting the big screen treatment following a fierce bidding war. The life story of the centenarian, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, will be shot next year. The Second World War veteran quipped: "I don't know of any 100-year-old actors but I'm sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up!"
Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons has died at the age of 92. DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, from COVID-19 complications. The news of the singers passing was announced via Facebook by his log-time friend Alfredo Nittoli. DeVito, along with Joe Long, Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi started the foursome in in 1960. The foursome became known for their harmonies and falsetto. During their time together the band had four No.