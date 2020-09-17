Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone

Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra says ‘I never wear masks’, then apologises



Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has apologised for his ‘I don’t wear mask’ remark. Mishra said that his statement was against the government’s guidelines and also against what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating. Mishra also urged people to follow all Covid-19 guidelines. It is mandatory to wear a face cover in public places, according to the government's guidelines on the coronavirus. ‘My statement on not wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn't in line with the sentiment of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret. I'll wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing.’ In Indore, people are even penalized Rupees 200 for not wearing masks. The Congress had also attacked the state Home Minister on his remark. Madhya Pradesh has registered over 1.13 lakh Covid cases so far and the death toll stands at 2,077. Indore is one of the state's worst-affected districts and has registered over 20,000 cases so far with 516 fatalities. Watch the full video for more details.

