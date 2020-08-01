Radiohead's Thom Yorke weds Sicilian actress Dajana Roncione

Ray Winstone tucks into snail eggs, sausage and mountains of pasta in his newtravel series, Ray Winstone’s Sicily. The Sexy Beast star is joined by friendsas he travels the full length of the Italian island, sampling the best of itsfood and drink.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published
Italian firefighters struggled to contain a large fire which tore through a 400-hectare forest in Sicily.
The operation at the Moarda forest, near Palermo, was made difficult by high temperatures and strong winds.
About 1,600 people were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn