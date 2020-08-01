Radiohead's Thom Yorke weds Sicilian actress Dajana Roncione

Dramatic Footage as Large Fire Burns Through Sicilian Forest



Italian firefighters struggled to contain a large fire which tore through a 400-hectare forest in Sicily. The operation at the Moarda forest, near Palermo, was made difficult by high temperatures and strong winds. About 1,600 people were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure. Report by Avagninag.

