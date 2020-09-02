Sunak takes part in photo op ahead of Commons statement
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Sunak takes part in photo op ahead of Commons statement
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has taken part in a photo opportunity on the steps of 11 Downing Street with TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady and CBI Director General Dame Carolyn Fairbairn before heading off to parliament where he will deliver his job protection plan.
Report by Blairm.
Report by Blairm.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he won't pretend it will be possible for people to return to the job they had as statistics show that around 695,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March. His comments come as the government's furlough scheme ends next month he added that endlessly extending furlough, isn't the right thing to do Report by Browna.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said rumours about possible tax hikes is "pure speculation" that he would not comment on, returning focus instead to the Kickstart scheme launching today, which will fund 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits. Rumours have gained traction since Mr Sunak was spotted carrying a note while leaving a meeting earlier today that said there would be no "horror show of tax rises" to offset the costs of the coronavirus crisis. Report by Connerv.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak launches the Kickstart scheme, which will provide 6 month work placements to 18-24 year olds on state benefits, during an event in Canary Wharf, London today. Report by Connerv.
TUC warns of the effects of mass unemployment as a result of the end of the government's furlough scheme. Frances O'Grady said 'the pandemic isn't scheduled to end in October so neither should state support for jobs.' Report by Browna.
Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid. The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the summer to address the track and trace issues, saying; 'we don't need world beating, we need effective'. His comments come as part of his address the TUC members. Report by Browna.
Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the Chancellor to use his Commons statement to announce "targeted" wage support for sectors still struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Report by Blairm.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new NHS Covid-19 app will "help people to protect themselves, to protect their loved ones and help protect the wider community". Report by Blairm.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "rock solid" behind new coronavirus restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. Report by Blairm.