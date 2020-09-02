Global  
 

Sunak takes part in photo op ahead of Commons statement

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has taken part in a photo opportunity on the steps of 11 Downing Street with TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady and CBI Director General Dame Carolyn Fairbairn before heading off to parliament where he will deliver his job protection plan.

Report by Blairm.

The Guardian view on a just transition: make the red wall green

 As Britain confronts the unemployment crisis that will blight so many lives this winter, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has promised to be “creative” in..
WorldNews
Sunak: ‘Endlessly extending furlough’ isn’t the right thing [Video]

Sunak: ‘Endlessly extending furlough’ isn’t the right thing

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he won’t pretend it will be possible for people to return to the job they had as statistics show that around 695,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March. His comments come as the government’s furlough scheme ends next month he added that endlessly extending furlough, isn’t the right thing to do Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Chancellor: Tax rumours are "pure speculation" [Video]

Chancellor: Tax rumours are "pure speculation"

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said rumours about possible tax hikes is "pure speculation" that he would not comment on, returning focus instead to the Kickstart scheme launching today, which will fund 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits. Rumours have gained traction since Mr Sunak was spotted carrying a note while leaving a meeting earlier today that said there would be no "horror show of tax rises" to offset the costs of the coronavirus crisis. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published
Chancellor launches Kickstart job scheme [Video]

Chancellor launches Kickstart job scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launches the Kickstart scheme, which will provide 6 month work placements to 18-24 year olds on state benefits, during an event in Canary Wharf, London today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:08Published

TUC warns government over ending furlough scheme [Video]

TUC warns government over ending furlough scheme

TUC warns of the effects of mass unemployment as a result of the end of the government’s furlough scheme. Frances O’Grady said ‘the pandemic isn’t scheduled to end in October so neither should state support for jobs.’ Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid [Video]

Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid

Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid. The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the summer to address the track and trace issues, saying; 'we don't need world beating, we need effective'. His comments come as part of his address the TUC members. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

CBI files case against former VC of Visva Bharati University, Sushanta Duttagupta for financial irregularities

 Duttagupta received excess payment to the tune of 13 lac by suppressing facts that he was receiving pension from his employment at JNU.
DNA

CBI books BSF officer, 3 others over cattle-smuggling at Indo-Bangla border

 The CBI has booked Satish Kumar, the then Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, along with three others -- Inamul Haq, Anarul Sheikh and Mohammed Golam Mustafa --..
IndiaTimes

Zoom cancels talk by Palestinian hijacker Leila Khaled at San Francisco State University

 Leila Khaled giving a speech during an event for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS Movement in South Africa in 2015. | Photo by Ashraf..
The Verge
Labour call on chancellor to announce 'targeted' support [Video]

Labour call on chancellor to announce 'targeted' support

Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the Chancellor to use his Commons statement to announce "targeted" wage support for sectors still struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone [Video]

Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new NHS Covid-19 app will “help people to protect themselves, to protect their loved ones and help protect the wider community”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Hancock: I am ‘rock solid’ behind new virus restrictions [Video]

Hancock: I am ‘rock solid’ behind new virus restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "rock solid" behind new coronavirus restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

