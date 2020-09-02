Sunak takes part in photo op ahead of Commons statement

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has taken part in a photo opportunity on the steps of 11 Downing Street with TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady and CBI Director General Dame Carolyn Fairbairn before heading off to parliament where he will deliver his job protection plan.

Report by Blairm.

