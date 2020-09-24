Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Workers Can Have Two Thirds Of Wages Topped Up If Hours Cut, Announces Rishi Sunak

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Workers Can Have Two Thirds Of Wages Topped Up If Hours Cut, Announces Rishi Sunak

Workers Can Have Two Thirds Of Wages Topped Up If Hours Cut, Announces Rishi Sunak

Workers Can Have Two Thirds Of Wages Topped Up If Hours Cut, Announces Rishi Sunak


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chancellor unveils emergency jobs scheme

Government to top up wages of workers covering up to two-thirds of their hours for next six months,...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this