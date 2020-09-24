Workers Can Have Two Thirds Of Wages Topped Up If Hours Cut, Announces Rishi Sunak Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published 3 minutes ago Workers Can Have Two Thirds Of Wages Topped Up If Hours Cut, Announces Rishi Sunak Workers Can Have Two Thirds Of Wages Topped Up If Hours Cut, Announces Rishi Sunak 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Chancellor unveils emergency jobs scheme Government to top up wages of workers covering up to two-thirds of their hours for next six months,...

BBC News - Published 31 minutes ago





Tweets about this

