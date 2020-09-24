Economist Stephen Roach Says The US Is Facing A Dollar Collapse

Economist Stephen Roach said on CNBC that the US dollar will collapse by the end of 2021.

Roach also said the economy can expect to face a more than 50% chance of a double-dip recession.

He explained that, historically, the US has seen economic output rise briefly and fall back lower in 8 of the past 11 business cycle recoveries.

Grim data from the second-quarter this year cannot be dismissed.