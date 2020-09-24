Global  
 

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones died of astroke on Thursday in Mumbai.

He was 59.

Dean Jones was in India to fulfil his commitments for the host broadcasters of the Indian Premier League.

He suffered a massive heart attack at a hotel in Mumbai after 12 PM on Thursday.

Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia during an international career which spanned 8 years between 1984 and 1992.


